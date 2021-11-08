Alternative Bridging appoints new head of underwriting

"Expertise in bridging, development and commercial finance and will play an important role in helping us to further enhance the excellent service we provide to our intermediaries."

Alternative Bridging Corporation has strengthened its team with the recruitment of Robin Turnbull as its new head of underwriting.

Robin has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services and has held senior credit risk and underwriting roles for the last 17 years. He has previously worked for Clydesdale Bank, Clayton Euro Risk, Capital Bridging Finance and Amicus. He will lead the underwriting team at Alternative Bridging Finance in providing bespoke decisions across the lender’s short term finance proposition.

Stephen Meller, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “I’d like to welcome Robin to the team. He has a huge amount of experience and expertise in bridging, development and commercial finance and will play an important role in helping us to further enhance the excellent service we provide to our intermediaries.”

Robin Turnbull added: “Alternative Bridging Corporation already has an excellent reputation for providing uncomplicated loans, swiftly and simply to help resolve often complex requirements. This takes experienced, hands-on underwriting combined with a collaborative approach and a can-do attitude. I’m looking forward to leading the team in delivering all of these qualities and helping to continue to build this growing reputation.”