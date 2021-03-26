Alternative Bridging strengthens underwriting team

"Richard will play an important role in helping us to further enhance the excellent service we provide to our intermediaries."

Alternative Bridging Corporation has strengthened its underwriting team with the recruitment of Richard Claypole as its new head of underwriting.

Richard, who has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services, will lead Alternative Bridging Corporation’s underwriting team, helping to further enhance the service the lender delivers to its intermediaries.

He has a strong track record in commercial banking, bridging and development finance underwriting and credit risk, having held roles at United Trust Bank, NatWest and Oblix Capital, where he was head of deal management.

Alternative Bridging Corporation has also boosted its marketing team with the appointment of Rinal Rodrigues. Rinal has over 20 years’ marketing experience across online and offline channels and will help to deliver increased activity as Alternative Bridging Corporation broadens its distribution and lending proposition.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “I’d like to welcome both Richard and Rinal to the team. With his strong experience and expertise in bridging, development and commercial finance, Richard will play an important role in helping us to further enhance the excellent service we provide to our intermediaries. While Rinal has a wealth of experience in marketing to help us communicate our offering to a wider group of intermediaries.

“At Alternative Bridging Corporation, we take an innovative approach to providing customers alternative finance solutions, such as our Development 90 product, which enables experienced developers to achieve greater leverage on smaller schemes, or the Alternative Overdraft, which provides a flexible loan facility where borrowers can draw, repay or reduce funds to match their needs. We are able to deliver ground-breaking products like these because we have such a strong team in place and both Richard and Rinal will help to further strengthen that team.”