Apex Bridging relaunches 85% LTV offer

Apex Bridging has reintroduced its exclusive 85% LTV offer for Premier Panel brokers for a limited time.

The product is available for the purchase of residential investments that require full refurbishment throughout England and Wales.

The offer of funds will be based upon current market value, enabling the borrower to secure up to 100% of the purchase price, with further support provided towards the cost of refurbishment works if required.

Apex says it is working with a select panel of intermediaries to identify suitably packaged cases where they are able to push loan-to-value boundaries within the bridging industry.

The 85% LTV offer is valid until 29th February 2020.