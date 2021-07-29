FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

ASTL announces 2021 Annual Conference

Rozi Jones
|
29th July 2021
Vic Jannels
"We’re working hard on developing the agenda now, and we look forward to launching our most exciting ever speaker programme in the coming weeks"

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has announced the date for its 2021 Annual Conference, in partnership with Financial Reporter.

The Annual Conference will take place on Thursday 18th November and, following the success of last year’s event, will be held as a virtual conference, enabling delegates to attend from wherever they have an internet connection.

This means that, like last year, the event is being opened up to a wider audience. Members and associate members of the ASTL can register an unlimited number of delegates, and other professionals with an interest in the short-term lending industry are also able to register their interest in attending, with a limited number of places available for non-members.

The website is available now at https://astlconference.co.uk/ for delegates to register their interest for the event, and registration will open in the coming weeks.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “Last year, Covid forced our hand and we moved the ASTL Annual Conference to an online format. This proved a great success and enabled us to reach a much wider audience, raising the profile of our sector and our members and associate members in the process.

"Given that the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, we’ve taken the decision to remain online for this year’s event. We’re working hard on developing the agenda now, and we look forward to launching our most exciting ever speaker programme in the coming weeks, to deliver what promises to be another excellent showcase for the ASTL, our members and associate members, and our sector.”

