ASTL announces virtual annual conference

"Covid-19 will not stop us from getting together, but this year we will meet virtually for a shorter, meaningful couple of hours with top class speakers and what we intend should be an active panel debate."

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has announced the date of its Annual Conference 2020.

The ASTL Annual Conference, in partnership with Financial Reporter, will take place on Tuesday 22nd September and will be held as a virtual event for the first time.

The event, which has traditionally only been open to a limited number of delegates from members and associate members of the ASTL, is also being opened up to a wider audience. Members and associate members can register an unlimited number of delegates and other professionals with an interest in the short-term lending industry are able also to register their interest in attending, with a limited number of places available for non-members.

The website is available now at www.astlconference.com for people to register their interest for the event, and registration will open in the coming weeks.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “Covid-19 will not stop us from getting together, but this year we will meet virtually for a shorter, meaningful couple of hours with top class speakers and what we intend should be an active panel debate.

“We’re generating the agenda for the Conference at the moment, and we are intending that it will provide even more thought-provoking content and debate than previous years, with details to be published soon. It promises to be an excellent showcase for our industry and the ASTL.”