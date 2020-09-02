ASTL Conference announces guest speaker

"The ASTL Annual Conference is one of the most respected events in the calendar, and I’m excited to have the chance to share some of my experiences with such an engaged audience."

The ASTL has announced Charles McDowell, managing director at Hampshire Trust Bank, as this year's guest speaker.

The ASTL Conference will take place online on Tuesday 22nd September, in partnership with Financial Reporter.

Charles will talk about Hampshire Trust Bank’s journey from a pre-Covid environment, through the downturn and his view on the upcoming opportunities and challenges for lenders in the future.

Last week the ASTL announced that the speaker programme for its Conference would include Lawrence Bowles, Director at Savills and Robert Sinclair, CEO of AMI, as well as a lively panel debate.

Registration for the Conference is open now at www.astlconference.com.

Members and associate members can register an unlimited number of delegates and other professionals with an interest in the short-term lending industry are able also to attend, with a limited number of places available for non-members.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “Our Conference is now less than a month away and I’m really pleased about the content programme we have produced. It includes a diverse range of views and inputs from people on very different sides of the industry and promises to be a very worthwhile couple hours. I encourage everyone to attend if they can.”

Charles McDowell commented: “The ASTL Annual Conference is one of the most respected events in the calendar, and I’m excited to have the chance to share some of my experiences with such an engaged audience.”