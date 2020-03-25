ASTL launches member criteria hub

"It is in the long-term interest of the bridging industry that those lenders that take a proactive approach to contributing to promoting the sector are also commercially successful."

The Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) has launched a Member Info Hub on its website to provide brokers with information about the lending criteria of its members.

The ASTL Member Info Hub includes information such as lending regions, maximum and minimum loan sizes, types of asset, and whether or not lenders currently offer second charges, regulated loans, development finance, refurbishment loans and rebridging.

The information is available online now at www.theastl.org.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, said: “At the ASTL, we have an objective to raise standards and defend the reputation of the short term lending industry, with initiatives like our Code of Conduct. But we also have an objective to support our members.

"After all, it is in the long-term interest of the bridging industry that those lenders that take a proactive approach to contributing to promoting the sector are also commercially successful.

"The launch of our Member Info Hub is just a small step in supporting our members, but it is one of many steps that we are taking, and it provides an important and useful resource for brokers.”