FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Black & White Bridging appoints intermediary relationship manager

Black & White Bridging has appointed Mason Ward to help develop and manage new and existing intermediary relationships.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd November 2021
network BDM hire appoint connect link appointment
"Having worked in high pressure environments in other industries, he brings a well developed existing skill set to the role."

Mason previously worked at Funding Options where he specialised in property finance and commercial mortgages.

Commercial director, Damien Druce, said: “Although Mason’s existing market knowledge is very useful, it was his overall business development and relationship management skills with which we were particularly impressed. Having worked in high pressure environments in other industries, he brings a well developed existing skill set to the role. He is very results focussed and I know that our introducers will be impressed with his work rate and willingness to go the extra mile for them in structuring both vanilla and complex property deals.

"With 2022 just around the corner, Black & White has big plans for expansion and Mason will play a key role in introducing more brokers to our proposition.”

Mason Ward commented: “I am delighted to have joined Black & White Bridging and am quickly coming up to speed on the latest developments in the short-term finance space. I see the building of intermediary relationships as a key requirement in any industry and my past experience of business development will be a crucial advantage as I take the Black & White proposition to more brokers.”

More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.