Black & White Bridging appoints intermediary relationship manager

"Having worked in high pressure environments in other industries, he brings a well developed existing skill set to the role."

Mason previously worked at Funding Options where he specialised in property finance and commercial mortgages.

Commercial director, Damien Druce, said: “Although Mason’s existing market knowledge is very useful, it was his overall business development and relationship management skills with which we were particularly impressed. Having worked in high pressure environments in other industries, he brings a well developed existing skill set to the role. He is very results focussed and I know that our introducers will be impressed with his work rate and willingness to go the extra mile for them in structuring both vanilla and complex property deals.

"With 2022 just around the corner, Black & White has big plans for expansion and Mason will play a key role in introducing more brokers to our proposition.”

Mason Ward commented: “I am delighted to have joined Black & White Bridging and am quickly coming up to speed on the latest developments in the short-term finance space. I see the building of intermediary relationships as a key requirement in any industry and my past experience of business development will be a crucial advantage as I take the Black & White proposition to more brokers.”