Black & White Bridging hires head of investments

Black & White Bridging has appointed Nicholas Goss as head of investments and capital markets.

With a thirteen year background in corporate finance, which included stints at Barclays Bank and Morgan Sindall Investments, Nicholas joins Black & White from Reditum Capital where he was an associate director and involved with real estate private equity transactions, portfolio refinancing and capital raising.

In his new role, Nicholas will be tasked with identifying and applying new funding solutions, raising additional capital lines, running the due diligence process and engaging new investors for the business. He will also assist the business in negotiating and executing special projects on an ad hoc basis.

Black & White Bridging is the new branding for Bath & West Finance, which was established in 2013 to provide short term, non-regulated lending via advisers in the South West. Black & White Bridging will expand its coverage throughout the UK during 2021.

Commercial director, Damien Druce, said: “Launching Black & White is just the start. We have ambitions to become a major player in the bridging sector and that is why we are delighted that Nicholas has decided to join us. His role is a vital one to the future success of the business. We want to engage with new investors to give us the increased capacity to grow but also to forge long term partnerships with funders who share the same philosophy of funding high quality business.”

Nicholas Goss commented: “The short term lending market is a vibrant sector and has many attractions to potential investors. I want to make sure that not only do we attract inward funding, but also that expectations on both sides can be met and are in tune. This is an exciting move for me, and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”