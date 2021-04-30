Black & White Bridging joins FIBA’s lender panel

"I have been impressed by their plans to improve the broker experience of short term lending and the importance it places on the same values we hold at FIBA"

Newly rebranded short-term bridging lender, Black & White, has joined specialist finance trade body, FIBA.

Black & White offers bridging loans from £50,000 to £10,000,000 over three to eighteen months and covers residential, semi commercial, development, auction as well as refurbishment and conversion funding. The firm is strongly supportive of the intermediary sector, which it regards as its primary source of new business.

Damien Druce, commercial director at Black & White, commented: “FIBA is a dynamic organisation, and we are looking forward to working with its members and the FIBA team. Black & White is already changing broker perceptions about what is possible in the bridging sector, by offering introducers a service that delivers on every level with no grey areas. I believe that FIBA members are going to appreciate our proactivity and how we deliver on our promises to assist their customers with all of their short-term borrowing needs.”

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, said: “Although Black & White is a new name in the sector, its parent, Bath & West Finance has a distinguished track record. I have been impressed by their plans to improve the broker experience of short term lending and the importance it places on the same values we hold at FIBA, particularly around full transparency throughout the process. The Black & White team has accumulated many years of experience in the market and their commitment to the adviser market makes them a vital addition to our panel.”