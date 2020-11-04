Bluestone promotes Reece Beddall to head of sales

"We have some exciting plans to look forward to over the next 12 months and it is a pleasure to be given the opportunity to contribute further to Bluestone’s ongoing development."

Bluestone Mortgages has appointed Reece Beddall as its new head of sales and marketing.

Since joining the business in July 2016, Reece has held various roles in Bluestone’s BDM team. He brings over 10 years of experience to his new role, having worked at Metro Bank and Bank of Queensland prior to joining Bluestone.

In his most recent role as head of business development, Reece was instrumental in the growth and development of Bluestone’s BDM teams in both London and Sheffield.

In his new role, Reece will be responsible for leading Bluestone’s sales and distribution strategy across the UK and further solidifying relationships with the lender’s key intermediary partners.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, commented: “We are delighted to announce Reece’s appointment. During his time with us, Reece has demonstrated his ability and enthusiasm for supporting the broker market, and his expertise on the specialist lending landscape has been key to the development of the business over recent years. Reece is extremely well-placed to support us as we focus on delivering a competitive and extensive mortgage proposition that meets the demands of brokers and end-customers, particularly as the Covid-19 crisis continues. I am looking forward to see Reece drive Bluestone’s sales and marketing strategies as the business continues to grow.”

Reece Beddall added: “I am thrilled to be leading Bluestone’s sales and marketing strategy as it continues to focus on supporting underserved borrowers and help them achieve their homeownership goals. We have some exciting plans to look forward to over the next 12 months and it is a pleasure to be given the opportunity to contribute further to Bluestone’s ongoing development. With the support of the wider sales and marketing team, I am confident that we will be in a strong position to further cement Bluestone’s position as a lender on the side of brokers – and, ultimately, a key player in the specialist lending market.”