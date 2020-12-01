BridgeCrowd rebrands to SoMo with new proposition

"The new SoMo brand is a pivotal point in the development of the business and demonstrates how we are evolving into a more mature company"

Specialist lender BridgeCrowd has announced a rebrand following an injection of capital investment.

Rebranding to SoMo, which stands for ‘Social Money Limited’, the lender has secured an institutional funding arrangement backed by Deutsche Bank to increase its borrower base in the UK.

SoMo lends to those seeking a bridging loan to cover residential or commercial property purchases for purposes such as business and investment purposes, property acquisitions and below market purchase, property refurbishment, auction finance and more.

Based in Greater Manchester, SoMo has continued to lend throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and reported £3.7m in net profit for the last financial year.

Throughout 2020, the lender has focused on expanding, increasing the team by 25%, and is moving to new premises in preparation for future growth.

Louis Alexander, CEO of SoMo, commented: “We have seen significant and steady growth under the BridgeCrowd name, not rushing to increase the loan book at the expense of the quality of our loans. This has served us well in the face of a difficult year, allowing us to deliver for borrowers, brokers and investors.

“We have helped businesses to remain resilient and grow by using sensible alternatives to traditional lenders, providing flexibility and support in the changing environment we’re currently experiencing.

“Now we are preparing for our busiest 12 months to date as we predict more brokers and lenders will need to explore specialist loan options to aid their resilience and recovery in light of Covid-19.

“The new SoMo brand is a pivotal point in the development of the business and demonstrates how we are evolving into a more mature company, one that seeks to differentiate itself while still providing a secure and expert service for our customers. Our results stand head and shoulders above the crowd and it’s time our brand did too.”