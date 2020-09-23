Bridgeshield joins the ASTL

"We have a strong track record in recovering distressed loans for our clients across range of asset classes and we are always willing to chat and offer guidance where we can help."

Bridgeshield has become the latest professional organisation to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) as an associate member.

Bridgeshield Asset Management provides lenders with a range of solutions, from property risk assessment at origination, through to asset management and LPA receivership solutions.

The appointment of Bridgeshield as the ASTL’s latest associate member was announced yesterday at the Association’s first ever virtual Annual Conference, which attracted more than 185 delegates.

Ben Hubbard, director and founder of Bridgeshield, said: “We recognise that no two clients are the same and that no two cases are the same, and we believe our experience in the short-term lending sector provides reassurance that we understand the need to avoid a ‘production line’ approach. We have a strong track record in recovering distressed loans for our clients across range of asset classes and we are always willing to chat and offer guidance where we can help.”

Nick McAuliffe, operations director at Bridgeshield, added: “With the potential for challenging times ahead, retaining professionalism and transparency will be key where borrowers run in to difficulties, sometimes through no fault of their own. This adherence to diligence and quality service is a value that we share with the ASTL and we are really pleased to join as associate members.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, commented: “I’m happy to welcome Bridgeshield on board as associate members of the ASTL. We have been quite successful this year at growing our membership with like-minded business that demonstrate a focus on the end customer and this demonstrates just how important it is to have a strong and credible trade body to drive standards and protect the interests of our sector.”