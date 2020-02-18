Brightstar appoints national account manager

"Mark will work alongside our partners to make sure their brokers are able to identify and assist more clients who can benefit from an expert approach to specialist lending."

Brightstar Financial has appointed Mark Hollands as its new national account manager to help strengthen relationships with their networks, clubs and brokerage firms.

Mark has 25 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, with previous roles at Yorkshire Building Society, Bank of Ireland Mortgages and TSB. He has also worked as a mortgage broker and was most recently a national account manager at Sainsbury's for Intermediaries.

In December, Brightstar announced a new national account manager role for Darren Perry, who will also be working alongside the firm's network and club relationships to ensure they have access to all of the tools and support they need to make the most of every enquiry and grow their specialist business.

Bradley Moore, managing director at Brightstar Financial, said: “This is another big appointment for Brightstar. Mark joins us with a wealth of experience and importantly has done the job of mortgage broker himself. Mark will work alongside our partners to make sure their brokers are able to identify and assist more clients who can benefit from an expert approach to specialist lending.”

Mark Hollands added: “I have spent much of my career working in the mainstream market, but it’s clear to see that specialist lending is now becoming the norm for many brokers, the sector is growing and it is a dynamic and exciting place to be.

"I’m really excited to join Brightstar where the culture is unrivalled by anyone else in the industry and this was an important factor in my choice – you only have to look to The Sunday Times Best Small Company to work for award that it won to see this is an environment that takes business development very seriously.”