Brightstar partners with Mortgage Magic

Brightstar Financial has agreed an exclusive partnership with Mortgage Magic to deliver the case management technology for its enhanced EasySource platform.

The new system will include improved technology that better connects Brightstar with its introducers when managing cases.

Brightstar has committed to its biggest ever investment in technology this year, allowing it to deliver a number of enhancements to the EasySource platform, with the launch of EasysSource+ planned for later in the year.

Mortgage Magic has been selected to provide the case management technology for the new platform, alongside Twenty7Tec, which will continue as the sole sourcing partner for the Brightstar Group. The agreement means that, for an initial period, Brightstar will be the only specialist distributor that is able to offer the Mortgage Magic platform.

Rob Jupp, CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “This year we have committed to delivering Brightstar’s biggest ever investment in technology, which we know will set new standards in specialist lending. Case management is an important element of this, and we are really pleased to announce our partnership with Mortgage Magic. The technology platform provided by Mortgage Magic is a perfect fit for our platform and will be an important part of our enhanced EasySource offering.”

Tanjir Sugar, director at Mortgage Magic, added: “We are delighted to be working with Brightstar to produce a next generation platform which will support Brightstar’s current business and its growth plans for the future. By making use of our knowledge of the latest blockchain technology and the expertise gained in developing our systems for the wider intermediary market, Brightstar will have the platform they need to better service their introducers and partners and further enhance their reputation as a natural choice for intermediaries looking for the best in specialist lending support.”