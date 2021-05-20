Brightstar partners with Sesame Bankhall Group

Brightstar Financial has partnered with Sesame Bankhall Group as a preferred distributor on its new specialist lending panel.

The partnership means that members of PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network will have access to a range of specialist first and second charge mortgages, commercial, bridging and development finance through the multi-award-winning specialist distributor.

Founded in 2011, The Brightstar Group, including Sirius Property Finance, has won more than 100 awards, completing specialist lending worth more than £3bn and helping thousands of customers in the process.

Rob Jupp, group CEO at The Brightstar Group, says:

“At Brightstar, partnerships are core to the success of our business and this partnership with Sesame Bankhall Group provides another important platform for us to help a wider group of brokers identify and source the right specialist lending solutions for a larger group of customers.”

Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships, Lender, at Sesame Bankhall Group, says:

“At Sesame Bankhall Group we recognise the emerging need for specialist lending. The pandemic has had an impact on people’s lives and financial circumstances, and what was mainstream may have a specialist need in the future. Partnering with master brokers like Brightstar means our PMS and Sesame members have access to the support they need to assist specialist lending customers.”