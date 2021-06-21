Brilliant Solutions joins MAB’s Specialist Broker Panel

"We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel, which consists of Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Finance, Loans Warehouse and Your Expert Group."

Mortgage Advice Bureau has added specialist distributor, Brilliant Solutions, to its new Specialist Broker Panel.

Appointed Representatives of MAB will be able to access the packaging and referral services of Brilliant Solutions across multiple areas, including commercial mortgages, bridging and development finance, second charges as well as specialist mortgages.

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re delighted to launch our specialist broker panel, which consists of Brightstar, Brilliant Solutions, Freedom Finance, Loans Warehouse and Your Expert Group. This move is all about giving our advisers more choice within the specialist first and second charge mortgage market.

"The organisations within the panel have been carefully selected based on the quality of offering and exceptionally high service standards our brokers should expect.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, commented: “We are thrilled to join Mortgage Advice Bureau’s specialist broker panel. This demonstrates MAB’s commitment to helping its advisers secure the best possible customer outcomes across all mortgage scenarios. Our focus on expertise and service in a low fee environment is a perfect match for the needs of MAB advisers and their clients.”