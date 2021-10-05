FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Buckinghamshire BS enhance adverse credit support

Warren Lewis
|
5th October 2021
Gerard Buckinghamshire

Buckinghamshire Building Society have announced that they are extending support to those who have experienced credit issues in the past or who are finding it challenging to secure a mortgage.

The lender's new Bucks Solutions Portfolio products use a credit matrix structure and offer a range of rates and LTVs, based on someone’s individual circumstances.

Gerard O’Keeffe, (pictured) CEO, Buckinghamshire Building Society, comments: "This approach allows additional flexibility to further support those people with varying levels of credit blips, allowing the rates and LTV they are offered to be reflective of their level of impaired credit and most suitable for their individual circumstances.

"We pride ourselves on the flexible approach we take to those with small credit issues, and these new products, in particular, continue to build on our ethos of giving back, by directly helping those most in need of support to owning their own home. Whatever the circumstances we will look for a solution and our flexible approach to underwriting supports that,’ O’Keeffe continued.

"We are dedicated to supporting people on the journey to owning their own home. We know that people need great value now, more than ever, and we are delighted to be able to offer these new products to give additional flexibility within our lending proposition.’

O’Keeffe concludes: "The market has changed drastically during the last two years and we are working hard to respond to the changing needs of the customer. We are continuously reviewing and improving the products we offer and look forward to announcing more new products shortly."

