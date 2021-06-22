Cambridge & Counties Bank appoints regional relationship manager

"The North East is undergoing significant inward investment, and this is a very exciting time to be active in the region."

Specialist lender Cambridge & Counties Bank has appointed Helen Calderley as a relationship manager for the North East of England.

Based in Newcastle, Helen will focus on growing the Bank’s real estate finance book.

Whilst the bank has conducted business and supported clients and brokers in the North East of England since its formation in 2012, Helen is the first relationship manager to be based in the region.

Helen joins Cambridge & Counties Bank with over 15 years’ experience in lending to businesses and retail estate investors, either direct or through brokers.

Helen Calderley commented: “Cambridge & Counties Bank has developed a leading proposition in its key markets, and I’m delighted to be joining the team and helping the bank expand in the key North East. I am looking forward to building on my established network of business, professional and broker contacts and helping business owners grow and exceed their ambitions.

"The North East is undergoing significant inward investment, and this is a very exciting time to be active in the region. Three government departments are moving to the Darlington area, for instance, and, in Blyth, construction of a ‘Giga plant’ for automotive batteries is about to commence. When completed it will be the region’s largest employer. A world-leading clean energy plant is also about to locate in Teesside while Teesport has just been made a Freeport. The impact on real estate and local businesses should be significant.”

Carl Ashley, regional director of North and Scotland at Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be expanding formally into the North East, and to have hired someone of Helen’s calibre and track record of success. We have always provided real estate funding in the North East; however, this has been largely on a reactive basis by a team based in the North. The appointment of Helen, who lives in the region and has deep relationships with many local brokers, supports our aspirations for growth throughout the UK.”