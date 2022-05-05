Castle Trust appoint BDM for London & South East

Ashley has more than a decade worth of experience in financial services, including roles in underwriting as well as business development. Most recently, he worked as a Senior Business Development Manager at One Savings Bank, where he was also an underwriter for the Interbay Commercial brand.

Ashley will work with brokers in London and the South East.

Rob Oliver, Sales Director at Castle Trust Bank, said:

“We are delighted that Ashley has joined Castle Trust Bank to help us grow our business by working with brokers in London and the South East. With a background in underwriting, Ashley knows exactly what it takes to make a deal work and his experience will prove invaluable in helping brokers in the region to source and structure the finance that their clients need to make the most of the ongoing opportunities in specialist buy to let.”