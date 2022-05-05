FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Castle Trust appoint BDM for London & South East

Castle Trust Bank has recruited of Ashley Duhaney as business development manager for London and the South East, strengthening its sales team.

Rozi Jones
5th May 2022
ashley duhaney bdm castle trust

Ashley has more than a decade worth of experience in financial services, including roles in underwriting as well as business development. Most recently, he worked as a Senior Business Development Manager at One Savings Bank, where he was also an underwriter for the Interbay Commercial brand.

Ashley will work with brokers in London and the South East.

Rob Oliver, Sales Director at Castle Trust Bank, said:

 “We are delighted that Ashley has joined Castle Trust Bank to help us grow our business by working with brokers in London and the South East. With a background in underwriting, Ashley knows exactly what it takes to make a deal work and his experience will prove invaluable in helping brokers in the region to source and structure the finance that their clients need to make the most of the ongoing opportunities in specialist buy to let.”

