Catalyst relaunches 70% LTV bridging range

"Having undertaken a credit review, and in liaison with our valuer panel, we are now in a position to bring back our 70% LTV bridging product."

Catalyst Property Finance is reintroducing a higher LTV bridging product which allows short-term borrowing to 70% LTV.

In response to Covid-19 market uncertainty, the lender had previously launched a temporarily restricted range capped at 60% LTV.

Chris Fairfax, CEO of Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Recently, I stated our risk would be closely monitored and updated as soon as we felt it prudent to do so. Having undertaken a credit review, and in liaison with our valuer panel, we are now in a position to bring back our 70% LTV bridging product. What’s underpinned this decision is understanding that the immediate and anticipated longer-lasting impacts of Covid-19 on the residential property market are now being risk-factored into valuations; so it is only fair to our brokers and borrowers that we move quickly to provide improved LTVs. Catalyst continues to access a valuation panel who can safely inspect and report in line with HM Government and RICS guidelines. In addition, we can accept AVM/desktop and drive-by valuations, subject to meeting criteria.

“Catalyst is fully committed to providing brokers and their clients with short-term finance throughout this tricky time. The 70% LTV bridging product will be available from Tuesday, 14th April.”