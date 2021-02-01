Catalyst to refund valuation fees with 'VALentine's' initiative

"All new Catalyst Heads of Terms issued in February, that fund before the end of April, will automatically qualify for a valuation fee refund up to a maximum of £1,000."

Catalyst Property Finance has launched VALentine’s, an initiative for intermediaries to ‘share the love’ with their clients by offering valuation fee refunds across the lender's bridging range.

Chris Fairfax, CEO at Catalyst Property Finance, said: “With January behind us and Spring on the horizon, we thought it was time to launch our first new initiative of 2021 - 'VALentine’s'.

"It is easy for brokers to share the love with their clients. All new Catalyst Heads of Terms issued in February, that fund before the end of April, will automatically qualify for a valuation fee refund up to a maximum of £1,000.

"And our bridging product remains as competitive as ever: with flexible loans up to 75% LTV, light/medium/heavy refurb options, rates from 0.60% and proc fees up to 2%."