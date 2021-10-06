CHL joins Mortgage Intelligence lending panels

Specialist buy-to-let lender, CHL Mortgages, has announced that it has formed a new partnership with Mortgage Intelligence to further expand its distribution footprint for both ARs and DAs.

Mortgage Intelligence, owned by property services company Connells Group, runs three appointed representative networks and Next Intelligence DA mortgage club with 4,500 members specialising in mortgages, protection and general insurance.

CHL’s product range caters for first-time landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies covering a variety of BTL investments including HMOs, MUFBs. These products are accessible through an extensive distribution panel which includes the industry’s leading networks, mortgage clubs and intermediary brands. The lender recently announced a new raft of rate reductions with rates starting from 2.88%.

Ross Turrell, (pictured) Commercial Director, CHL Mortgages commented: “Mortgage Intelligence has long been firmly established as one of the UK's leading mortgage networks and has provided award-winning service and support to its members for many years.

“We have a lot of history with the Mortgage Intelligence senior management team and we understand each other’s business models very well. The strength of this understanding is vital within any strategic partnership to ensure that our overall proposition can support their members in the most effective way possible and provide the types of solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of their landlord clients.

“As a business, we look forward to building on this relationship and taking on feedback to further enhance our offering over the course of Q4 and beyond.”

Sally Laker, Managing Director at Mortgage Intelligence, added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming CHL Mortgages to our lending panels. Their history of serving advisers aligns with the customer-centric approach we have here at Mortgage Intelligence.

“Their addition to both our network and club lending panels will enable our members to access an even more comprehensive range of products and services. We’re excited to work with the team at CHL Mortgages to build a successful relationship into the future.”