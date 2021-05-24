CHL Mortgages adds New Leaf to its select distribution panel

Specialist lender CHL Mortgages has added New Leaf to its select distribution panel.

The arrangement will allow advisers within the New Leaf network access to the CHL Mortgages new BTL range which includes two five-year fixed rate products which are available at a rate of 3.25% up to 75% LTV and 3.10% up to 65% LTV. The full range is accessible to individual landlords, portfolio landlords and limited companies. The range includes options to cover a range of property types including HMOs, MUFBs, new build, ex local authority and properties above/adjacent to commercial. Minor adverse can also be considered, as well as first time landlords on certain products.

Ross Turrell, Commercial Director, CHL Mortgages commented:

“New Leaf is an established family firm which invests heavily in their members from a training and technology perspective. Through their professionalism and experience, we feel that the overall offering will prove to be a strong addition to our select distribution panel.

“The response to our recent launch has been hugely positive across the intermediary market and we are looking forward to building further relationships over the coming months.”

Chris Nairn, Mortgage Compliance Director, New Leaf Distribution Ltd, added:

“New Leaf have had a great working relationship with the management of CHL Mortgages over the years that has been rewarded with an exclusive and controlled launch of some great BTL products. Day 1 applications and figures have been excellent and New Leaf advisors are excited with the products on offer. We look forward to enhancing this relationship.”