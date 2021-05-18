FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Crystal appoints national account manager

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2021
Ollie Smith Crystal
Crystal Specialist Finance (CSF) has expanded its sales team with Ollie Smith joining as national account manager.

Ollie will be the first point of contact for brokerage and intermediary firms with a national remit based in and around the Central London area.

He joins from Pepper Home Loans where he was regional development manager, before which he worked as a BDM for both Santander and Newcastle Building Society.

Crystal has also appointed Yvonne McKeown as digital marketing manager. She will be responsible for optimising automated, digital, inbound and outbound targeted marketing campaigns focused on driving client engagement, as well as identifying online trends and measuring campaign effectiveness against targets.

CSF’s group sales and marketing director, Jason Berry, said: “We have very exciting, very challenging plans in place for both the sales and digital teams so I am delighted to welcome both Ollie and Yvonne to the Crystal team.

“Ollie will certainly help us deliver the consultative approach I expect our sales team to present to key partners, whereas Yvonne will undoubtedly execute our digital plans so only the very best experience is delivered to our broker and professional introducer partners.”

