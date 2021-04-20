FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Evolution Money sees surge in smaller brokerage referrals

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2021
sign house broker adviser application
"Given we have options for both prime borrowers and those with adverse credit, we’re anticipating that 2021 will continue in the same vein."

Evolution Money has seen a significant uptake from smaller brokerages submitting cases for the first time.

During March, the lender took client leads from 36 separate introducers with a number of firms funding first cases, first packaged cases and first ‘Hotkey’ cases, which allow Evolution’s team to take the lead through to completion on the adviser’s behalf.

Evolution said it has seen a growing number of smaller brokerages outlining second-charge mortgage options to their clients and utilising either specialist packagers and distributors to carry out the case or passing the client details to Evolution itself.

Evolution Money recently launched a quarterly tracker of its data which looks at potential borrower types and the potential uses for the second-charge mortgage.

It covered both debt consolidation borrowers and prime borrowers, and recent cases submitted and completed by the lender have seen the money utilised to pay off a variety of debts including loan/mortgage providers/retail finance/car finance, plus used to pay for home improvements.

Evolution Money has also launched a new product range to widen the options for borrowers who have been severely financially impacted by lockdown measures. The new range offers advisers wider scope to serve clients who have missed mortgage payments, seen a change in employment status or have had their credit score adversely impacted since their pre-Covid mortgage application.

Kerri Pender, operations director at Evolution Money, commented: “Recent data from Knowledge Bank show that, within the top five second-charge criteria searches, capital raising for debt consolidation, home improvements and buy-to-let all figure highly. With borrowers looking to utilise their homes to fund this, while not wishing or able, to remortgage their first-charge, it makes perfect sense for advisers to be looking at the second-charge options available for their clients.

“We’ve certainly seen an uptick in activity and interest in recent months, and March in particular, was a busy month specifically from smaller brokerages who might not have used as before. April has continued where March left off, and given we have options for both prime borrowers and those with adverse credit, we’re anticipating that 2021 will continue in the same vein. Advisers who want to use a specialist in this sector should certainly find plenty of appetite to lend - we undoubtedly count ourselves amongst the group and want to grow both new and existing relationships with our broker partners.”

 

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
