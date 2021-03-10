FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

EXCLUSIVE: Second charge lending rises 14% in February

Rozi Jones
|
10th March 2021
Insights Loans Warehouse
"We're confidently predicting March 2021 will see the highest lending figures since the arrival of the pandemic."

Second charge lending totalled £69.6 million in February 2021, a 14.4% increase compared to January, according to research from Loans Warehouse in partnership with Insights, Barcadia Media's independent market research portal.

February's figure is still short of the previous year's total, which topped the £100m mark according to figures published by the FLA last year, but still represents a significant jump.

The other most notable change is the continued rise of higher LTV lending, which has doubled month-on-month. Lending options have continued to increase from second charge lenders with the return of Equifinance's 'Plus Range' and continued keener pricing at higher LTV from both Optimum & Oplo.

Overall, February's figures shine a positive light on second charge lending. Average terms are down from 14 to 16 years and completion times are dropping, with the average second charge taking just 11.6 days to complete.

Spring Finance also returned to the market this week, lending up to £100,000 at 75% LTV.

Matt Tristram, managing director of Loans Warehouse, commented: "As we enter several months of social and economic change, with the benefits of the vaccine roll-out having an impact, schools reopening and lockdown ending, the predictions are that demand is set to soar.

"We're confidently predicting March 2021 will see the highest lending figures since the arrival of the pandemic."

To see the full report, visit https://www.project-insights.co.uk/securedloanindex/february-2021.

 

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.