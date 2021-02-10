FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

EXCLUSIVE: Second charge market sees rise in higher LTV lending

Rozi Jones
|
10th February 2021
Insights Loans Warehouse
"January 2020 saw the country buoyant after a favourable Brexit deal had been signed, hot on the heels of a record breaking General Election victory, whereas January 2021 was Lockdown V3"

Despite a dip in second charge lending between December and January, the percentage of loans written above 85% LTV almost doubled over the month, according to research from Loans Warehouse in partnership with Insights, Barcadia Media's independent market research portal.

The figures show that second charge lending totalled £60.8 million in January 2021, compared to £66.8 million in December 2020 and £104 million in January 2020.

Despite the dip in lending month-on-month, the market has seen an increase in loans written above 85% LTV from 5.63% in December to 9.48%.

Loans Warehouse says the reintroduction of Equfinance's 'Plus Range' in January would have contributed to this increase, a product that offers loans up to 95% LTV for borrowers with a good credit profile.

Matt Tristram, managing director of Loans Warehouse, said: "Second charge lending totalled £60.8 million in January 2021, compared to the £104 million lent in January 2020. It's fair to say that is about the only comparison that can be drawn, as January 2020 saw the country buoyant after a favourable Brexit deal had been signed, hot on the heels of a record breaking General Election victory, whereas January 2021 was Lockdown V3 and schools closed across the country."

Loans Warehouse has also announced Together Money as a new contributor to its Secured Loan Index.

To see the full report, visit https://www.project-insights.co.uk/securedloanindex/january-2021.

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.