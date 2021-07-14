FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

FIBA adds Ascot Bridging to lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
14th July 2021
Adam Tyler FIBA
"Becoming a member of FIBA as a trade association is a milestone for us, as we look to broaden our broker relationships."

Specialist property finance trade body, FIBA, has added short-term bridging lender, Ascot Bridging, to its lender panel.

Ascot Bridging Finance is a family run and privately funded bridging lender offering first charge bridging for both purchases and refinance for non-owner occupied residential property with loans from under £40,000.

Adam Tyler, executive chairman at FIBA, commented: “Ascot Bridging is a forward-thinking business, tuned in to the needs of a wide section of the short term lending market in which our members work. Its principals are hugely knowledgeable and have their own experiences working directly with customers which, when allied with their desire to build relationships with advisers and focus to provide the best service for their client, makes Ascot Bridging another very attractive proposition for the members at FIBA.”

Kevin Gibson, operations direcor of Ascot Bridging, added: “It is a pleasure for Ascot Bridging Finance to become a member of FIBA. Becoming a member of FIBA as a trade association is a milestone for us, as we look to broaden our broker relationships. One of our business goals is to be a unique bridging financier offering a transparent, diligent and a fast experience for all of the FIBA members.”

