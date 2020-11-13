FIBA announce 2021 digital conference

Specialist property finance trade body FIBA has announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual Conference on 20th January, aiming 'to launch the New Year with positivity'.

The event, which will also celebrate FIBA’s third anniversary, will showcase FIBA’s strategy for the future, as well as launching a further range of benefits for our members and partners.

As part of The SimplyBiz Group, FIBA say attendees will be given acccess to a full array of virtual event technology. The conference will feature a variety of sessions including plenary presentations and debates, alongside exhibition rooms where delegates can meet with lenders and other partners, as well as breakout areas to discuss matters on a one-to-one basis.

Interbay Commercial, Market Financial Solutions, Roma Finance and CG & Co have already agreed to sponsor the event and Executive Chairman Adam Tyler is 'confident of a strong response' from across the sector.

Adam Tyler said:

"Having run a successful series of webinars with over 1,000 brokers engaging with just one series during lockdown, we are confident that our conference will attract plenty of interest from delegates who either are or want to be involved in the specialist property finance space. With our membership having increased by another 50% in 2020 as well, we are clearly gaining the approval of significant numbers of advisers across the industry.

"These are uncertain times for all of us. FIBA offers the whole specialist property finance community a home within which everyone can benefit from features, including exclusive lender arrangements, a dedicated FIBA PI block policy, FIBA TV and our collaboration with Knowledge Bank, among many other benefits.

"Whilst the virtual environment cannot replace the value of human to human interaction, it will be great to discuss our industry, see who is going to feature in 2021, meet up with old friends and listen to some different speakers, combining all of this with what is going to be our very positive outlook at the start of a brand new year.”

Roger Morris, Group Distribution Director at One Savings Bank, commented:

“InterBay Commercial are proud to be key sponsors of the FIBA Annual Conference 2021, as we know the event will provide a valuable educational platform for brokers who want to keep one step ahead and provide their clients with clearly informed options. This is an incredible opportunity for brokers to have direct access to a range of specialist lending experts, to safely share insight and ideas with colleagues within a virtual environment and ultimately to add value to their business.”