Financial Reporter and Vida launch series of specialist lending Masterclasses

Financial Reporter and Vida are working in partnership to launch a series of CPD-accredited Masterclass webinars, designed to help intermediaries take advantage of business opportunities in one of the fastest growing sectors of the market, specialist mortgage lending. The first Masterclass will take place on 25th March.

The quarterly Masterclass program will consist of Vida's managing director of mortgages, Louisa Sedgwick, covering a range of different specialist mortgage lending topics, the first one being on how mortgage lending changed during 2020 and why specialist has become the new mainstream, highlighting trends that brokers can expect to see this year.

Virtual attendees will learn about the effects Covid-19 has had on consumers and why they now may need a specialist lender, how lifetime events such as a divorce or redundancy might change a client's suitability for particular products, and what opportunities and challenges lie in wait during 2021. These events also enable intermediaries to earn CPD points.

Coreco's Andrew Montlake will then hold a Q&A session with Louisa to conclude the Masterclass.

A week after each webinar, a CPD accredited video of the event will be available from Financial Reporter.

Rozi Jones, editor of Financial Reporter, said: "The first in this new Masterclass series will mark a year since lockdown measures were first introduced in the UK. In that time, advisers have had to deal with unprecedented product and criteria changes, alongside adapting to remote working.

"Thankfully the industry has weathered the Covid storm, but many advisers will now have clients with changed circumstances and different needs. Additionally, some lenders have changed or adapted their product offerings throughout the pandemic, and brokers might now find themselves turning to different avenues to find the best product for their clients' needs.

"While social distancing measures remain in place and brokers are unable to meet face-to-face with BDMs, this new specialist lending Masterclass series will give them an in-depth overview of a changing market, whilst being able to earn CPD hours for completing their learning objectives.

"As advisers continue to work remotely it is vital, now more than ever, that they stay connected with lenders and have the tools and information they need to continue advising their clients as effectively as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

"Alongside our other virtual and physical events, our new Masterclass series adds yet another string to our bow when it comes to adviser education.”

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director of mortgages at Vida, commented: "With the country experiencing unprecedented events during 2020, we have all had to adapt to new ways of working whilst ensuring our customers needs remain a priority. This Masterclass program has been designed to enable us to stay connected with our customers, by covering key topics to help advisers find opportunities in an ever-changing market. These events will be geared around what you want to hear about and so please do let us know if there are any specific topics which you want us to cover.

"In a specialist lending sector which is only going to grow in a post-Covid world, staying connected with intermediaries has never been more important and we hope these Masterclasses help us do just that.“