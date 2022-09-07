finova partners with The Loans Engine

finova’s club members can refer clients, and TLE will take full responsibility for advice and service delivery, even for regulated deals, or if the mortgage broker prefers to offer advice themselves, they can use TLE’s packaging service.

Head of finova Payment and Mortgage Services , Melanie Spencer said:

“As the cost-of-living crisis becomes increasingly difficult for households across the country, and with the economic climate expected to worsen , many borrowers are looking for the best mortgage products to help manage their outgoings. We want to ensure our members have access to the most suitable products to help their customers through these challenging times”.

TLE’s chief executive Andrew Turner adds:

“We are delighted to be partnering with finova Payment and Mortgage Services. Our friendly advisors have expertise in a broad range of product solutions, and will help finova Payment and Mortgage Services’ members with those awkward and challenging cases. But what we pride ourselves in most, is our excellent service delivery, our unrivalled reputation with lenders, and the way we look after all introducers and their clients.”