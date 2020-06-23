First 4 Bridging adds Hampshire Trust Bank to panel

"Our focus is to ensure our proposition reaches the widest group of expert intermediaries that also share our values and way of working with borrowers."

First 4 Bridging has added Hampshire Trust Bank to its lending panel.

F4B’s intermediary partners and introducers will now have access to Hampshire Trust Bank’s range of specialist mortgage solutions including bridging, refurbishment, development exit finance, HMO and semi-commercial mortgages.

The announcement comes on the back of F4B overseeing a comprehensive lending panel review after evaluating specialist lending practices during the Covid-19 crisis.

Steve Swyny, head of sales at F4B, commented: “We remain in the midst of a challenging period which has led to all lenders being taken out of their comfort zone and tested to the max. Many specialist lenders have enhanced their reputations during this period, but it’s also fair to say that some have been found wanting.

“As a specialist distributor, it’s our responsibility to ensure that introducers and intermediary partners have access to the types of lenders who are fully transparent and can deliver flexible product ranges supported by the highest professional values. And we remain committed to working with lenders such as Hampshire Trust Bank who provide innovative, bespoke, complex funding solutions backed by strong service standards.”

Alex Upton, commercial director at Hampshire Trust Bank, added: “Our focus is to ensure our proposition reaches the widest group of expert intermediaries that also share our values and way of working with borrowers. We’re delighted to be joining the F4B panel which further ensures we can help deliver the strength of HTB’s lending power to some of the most highly qualified and engaged brokers in our industry."