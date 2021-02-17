First 4 Bridging appoints key account manager

"Her ability to connect with intermediaries will ensure that we provide the right level of support for our introducers across the Midlands and surrounding areas"

First 4 Bridging has appointed Sonia Mann as a key account manager to cover the Midlands and surrounding areas.

Sonia joins F4B after holding the position of corporate director at Together. She previously spent 18 years at NatWest, worked at Santander UK and was client relations manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The appointment follows the recent addition of Erica Pearce as head of intermediary relations.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “Sonia has a wealth of experience across financial services and her ability to connect with intermediaries will ensure that we provide the right level of support for our introducers across the Midlands and surrounding areas where she will focus her attention.

“This marks another important addition in our strategy to get even closer to our intermediary partners – where possible under current lockdown restrictions – and provide an additional level of specialist expertise out in the field.”