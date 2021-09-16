FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

First 4 Bridging expands sales and underwriting teams

Rozi Jones
|
16th September 2021
Drena Gashi
"We are delighted to have attracted two outstanding talents to help accelerate our ambitious growth plans and provide an even stronger level of expertise and support for new and existing intermediary partners."

First 4 Bridging has appointed Drena Gashi as a key account manager to cover London and the surrounding areas, plus the addition of Katie Dawes to bolster its underwriting team.

Drena has wealth of sales and finance experience, with past roles in corporate sales and business development in the UK specialist lending market and as a lending specialist for private clients at JP Morgan Chase Bank.

Katie joins F4B from the Legal Hub Group. She will be responsible for ensuring that cases progress smoothly and ensure that all SLAs are achieved. Previous to this role, Katie has worked in the finance industry for nine years, including positions as a case owner at Affirmative Finance and as a case officer at TFC Homeloans.

In February 2021, F4B expanded its intermediary proposition with the launch of the F4B Network.

Donna Wells, director at F4B, commented: “The recruitment process is never easy and we are delighted to have attracted two outstanding talents to help accelerate our ambitious growth plans and provide an even stronger level of expertise and support for new and existing intermediary partners.

“Drena brings her own unique style of transatlantic enthusiasm, aptitude and extensive market experience which will allow her to establish a number of key relationships and help support a range of complex transactions. In addition, Katie prides herself on delivering the highest service standards and her determination to meet case deadlines, whilst working hard to deliver the best client outcomes, will help bolster an already strong underwriting team.

“Further additions are expected to the F4B team as we continue to expand the business to accommodate growing demand across all areas of the specialist lending marketplace.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.