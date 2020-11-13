First 4 Bridging launches 24-hour case checker for brokers

First 4 Bridging has announced the launch of a free 24-hour case checker initiative, aimed at providing an option for brokers who may not be specialists in short-term finance to ensure they have sourced the most suitable product and lender to match their client’s requirements.

Brokers simply need to send F4B outline details of the case - no client names or contact details are required - to the case checker team via email As this is a free service, the case will then be reviewed out of office hours and the broker will receive a recommendation on how to proceed within 24 hours.

If the terms received are considered to be the most suitable, F4B will simply acknowledge that this remains the best available solution for the client. If it believes that a different lender/solution would be more suitable then it will outline an alternative recommendation. The broker can then choose what to do with this information.

The introduction of this initiative follows F4B’s recent expansion of its operations with the opening of a Manchester-based intermediary support centre. This expansion has provided the packager with additional resources to facilitate this free service.

Donna Wells, Director at F4B, commented:

“Short-term lenders are constantly modifying rates, criteria, policy and suffering from a variety of service-related issues, factors which are making it increasingly difficult for less experienced brokers to keep on top of all these ever-changing demands in what is an already complex product area.

“With the stamp duty deadline approaching, demand for short-term finance will continue to rise and we hope our 24-hour case checker will provide an additional layer of security for brokers and highlight the benefits attached to this important area of the specialist mortgage market.”