Fluent Money appoints head of strategic partnerships

"He joins us at a time where we are looking to accelerate our growth strategy and build on our strong position in the market."

Fluent Money Group has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Shane Tibbits as head of strategic partnerships.

Shane is an experienced national sales director, most recently as head of partnerships at specialist lender Central Trust. He enjoyed a successful career in retail banking and risk lending operations before the move into domestic mortgage lending.

Paul Ford, commercial director at Fluent Money Group, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Shane to the Fluent team. He joins us at a time where we are looking to accelerate our growth strategy and build on our strong position in the market. He has the necessary experience and established relationships to support Fluent’s ambitious plans.”

Shane added: “I am delighted to join the Group and am looking forward to working alongside the many gifted individuals that have been both clients and valued business partners for many years.

“The growth story of the last five years has been phenomenal and the use of technology alongside investment in people and expertise has been a winning formula. This year we’ll be targeting new markets and challenging established leaders across a number of business channels to maintain the momentum the business has carried into 2021.”