Fluent Money launches bridging finance division

"We took the strategic decision to expand and develop into the bridging market because it complements our existing offering"

Fluent Money Group has launched a new division dedicated to the provision of bridging finance.

John Hardman has been appointed as managing director of Fluent Bridging Ltd to establish the new arm of the business.

John has a background in finance and banking spanning over 30 years, having held roles with RBS, Santander, Barclays and Aldermore Bank, and more recently Bridging Finance Solutions where he was head of sales.

The Fluent Bridging brand will complement existing divisions of the group including second charge mortgage arm Fluent Money, Fluent Mortgages, Fluent Lifetime, and Fluent Protect.

CEO Kevin Hindley said: “At a senior level we took the strategic decision to expand and develop into the bridging market because it complements our existing offering and solidifies our position as one of the leading mortgage brokers in the UK. We’re pleased to welcome John to the team and look forward to him working with our highly professional and regulated lender partners to deliver a high-quality product and service.”

John commented: "Each member of the Fluent senior management has real pedigree and a track record of success so it’s an honour to be asked to join the group and build the short-term property finance arm. The whole team have clearly demonstrated a hunger and desire to be the very best in each sector of lending they become involved in, they have a will to win and a clear strategy to achieve success whilst putting their clients and lender relationships first. My first role will be to embark upon a swift recruitment drive, targeting high calibre, experienced individuals who will steer clients and brokers calmly through what can be a stressful process, providing sound advice and guidance as they go.”