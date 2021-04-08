Glenhawk eyes loan book growth with Twenty7Tec partnership

"Glenhawk’s addition to the platform, alongside similar announcements we’ve made across Q1, underlines the increasing importance of technology in the specialist lending market."

Challenger lender Glenhawk has partnered with mortgage platform provider Twenty7Tec.

Glenhawk’s regulated products will be available on Twenty7Tec’s SOURCE platform. Brokers will initially have access to Glenhawk’s regulated bridging product range, with rates starting from 0.59% up to 70% LTV. Glenhawk will also roll out its unregulated products on the SOURCE module in due course.

Nathan Reilly, head of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Glenhawk as it looks to support even more brokers and customers with their specialist lending needs. Glenhawk’s addition to the platform, alongside similar announcements we’ve made across Q1, underlines the increasing importance of technology in the specialist lending market.”

Jamie Pritchard, director of sales at Glenhawk, commented: “Twenty7Tec is a market leading platform to source mortgages and short-term finance solutions, having seen a significant increase in search volumes over the last year. In today’s competitive market, it is vital that we find platforms that allow brokers to obtain a financial solution that best suits their customers, as efficiently as possible. Twenty7Tec have a proven single-platform model, that connects brokers with lenders to help complete deals swiftly. We are incredibly excited to be partnering with them.”