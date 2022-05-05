FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Glenhawk launches regulated bridging range

Challenger lender Glenhawk has today announced the launch of a new regulated bridging range, including a higher 75% LTV band.

Related topics:  bridging
Amy Loddington
5th May 2022
bridging lending gap

Available for loan sizes from £150,000 to £2 million and a maximum term of 12 months, the range features the lender's lowest interest rate, with products starting from 0.49% per month.

At higher LTV bands, the range includes a 75% LTV product at 0.69% and 70% LTV at 0.64%.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented:

“The homeowner market has remained resilient, and despite near term macro-economic pressures, the low interest rate environment and pent up consumer savings are set to underpin robust borrower demand. The increase to our maximum LTV is in direct response to this demand and a dearth of competitively priced products in the market. The development of a highly attractive, simplified and low cost offering, married with our team’s sector expertise and first class service, has been the central plank of Glenhawk’s approach since we launched four years ago."

“Two record months of lending demonstrate the market appetite for our innovative lending solutions, and with significant institutional capital backing, this is an exciting platform supporting the next stage of our growth.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.