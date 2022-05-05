Glenhawk launches regulated bridging range

Available for loan sizes from £150,000 to £2 million and a maximum term of 12 months, the range features the lender's lowest interest rate, with products starting from 0.49% per month.

At higher LTV bands, the range includes a 75% LTV product at 0.69% and 70% LTV at 0.64%.

Guy Harrington, CEO of Glenhawk, commented:

“The homeowner market has remained resilient, and despite near term macro-economic pressures, the low interest rate environment and pent up consumer savings are set to underpin robust borrower demand. The increase to our maximum LTV is in direct response to this demand and a dearth of competitively priced products in the market. The development of a highly attractive, simplified and low cost offering, married with our team’s sector expertise and first class service, has been the central plank of Glenhawk’s approach since we launched four years ago."

“Two record months of lending demonstrate the market appetite for our innovative lending solutions, and with significant institutional capital backing, this is an exciting platform supporting the next stage of our growth.”