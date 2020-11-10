FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hampshire Trust Bank appoints lending director

Rozi Jones
|
10th November 2020
Evan Griffin
"The division has ambitious growth plans and a comprehensive strategy to support property investors and developers with projects all over the country."

Hampshire Trust Bank Development Finance has appointed Evan Griffin as lending director.

Evan will be responsible for building the bank’s development finance presence in the North of England and brings 18 years of real estate experience to HTB.

Most recently he served as senior manager, development lending at United Trust Bank. Prior to joining United Trust Bank, Evan held several senior roles within the real estate team at Lloyds Banking Group.

Neil Leitch, regional director for development finance at HTB, said: “We are delighted to welcome Evan to the team as we continue to bolster our development finance proposition and reach out to an even wider audience of professional developers. His outstanding track record and experience speaks for itself. Evan’s primary objectives will be to develop new business opportunities by building relationships with developers and property professionals in the area and introducing them to HTB’s proposition and services.”

Evan Griffin added: “I am excited to being joining HTB at this stage in its growth trajectory. The division has ambitious growth plans and a comprehensive strategy to support property investors and developers with projects all over the country.”

