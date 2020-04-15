FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hampshire Trust Bank caps maximum LTVs

Rozi Jones
|
15th April 2020
Charles McDowell HTB Hampshire Trust
"A key element of any valuation is suitable comparable transactions and the truth is that we won’t have comparable transactions for a number of months in some cases."

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages is limiting its lending to 60% LTV for any valuation report that includes a material uncertainty clause.

Without these clauses, the Bank can continue to lend up to 75% LTV.

Charles McDowell, managing director of specialist mortgages, said: “Until we have more clarity around the actual performance of property prices post Covid-19, we are restricting our maximum LTV to 60% for any loan which relies on a valuation report which contains material uncertainty. We will continue to review our position as we are able to build up our base of up-to-date house price data.

“Valuation is as much an art as it is a science, but a key element of any valuation is suitable comparable transactions and the truth is that we won’t have comparable transactions for a number of months in some cases. Our valuation partners are responding to this by including material uncertainty clauses within their reports. We in turn as a lender are responding to this material uncertainty by reducing our maximum LTV to 60%. If and when we begin to see valuation reports without these clauses we will lend up to 75%.”

