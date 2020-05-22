FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hampshire Trust Bank expands BDM team

Rozi Jones
|
22nd May 2020
"Charlie will be instrumental in carrying out the exciting plans we have for the second half of the year to help support the market as it begins to move again."

Hampshire Trust Bank's specialist mortgages division has appointed Charlie Attridge as a business development manager for the East Anglia region.

Earlier this week, Hampshire Trust Bank raised its maximum LTV on new borrowing to 75%.

Marcus Dussard, sales director, said: “We always look internally to see if we have the talent able to fill any new role that comes up. Like each and every member of our team, Charlie will be instrumental in carrying out the exciting plans we have for the second half of the year to help support the market as it begins to move again.

"During my time at HTB, Charlie has shown himself to be a very capable individual ready for that next step in his career and he will be able to showcase his talents in the field as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, he’ll be available via the normal channels.”

