Hampshire Trust Bank expands valuation panel with VAS Panel

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages has widened its valuation panel with the appointment of VAS Panel to give additional support to brokers across their bridging offering.

The partnership will provide HTB’s broker partners with access to the VAS Panel database of qualified valuers.

Louise Chapman, operations director of VAS Group, said: “Having worked hard with HTB over the last few months, we are now very excited to be able to start supporting the team with panel management services. HTB are a long established bank with an excellent reputation and we are proud to be working with them to support their clients and brokers.”

Alex Upton, commercial director at HTB Specialist Mortgages, added: “We are fully-focussed on the continued enhancement of our bridging proposition and service delivery in 2021. The appointment of VAS Panel is another step towards ensuring we provide our brokers with the best possible support by obtaining residential valuations quickly for their customers with the expertise and technology that VAS provide.

“VAS Panel valuations will be available for new bridging finance applications. We continue to work with existing partner, Appraisers UK for all term loan valuations”.

“I’m delighted to be working with VAS Panel and to supporting our brokers and clients achieve their goals and ambitions during this period of continued growth in demand for HTB’s Specialist Mortgages proposition."