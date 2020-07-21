Hampshire Trust Bank increases maximum LTV to 75%

"To all intents and purposes, we have been operating a full service, albeit with some changes to our appetites."

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages has increased its maximum LTV to 75% for all loan sizes, up to £15m.

Alongside the changes, the lender has also reduced minimum ICRs to pre-Covid-19 levels for all deals and recommenced lending on holiday lets.

Marcus Dussard, sales director at HTB Specialist Mortgages, said: “Throughout the last few months, we have been steadfast in support for our brokers. To all intents and purposes, we have been operating a full service, albeit with some changes to our appetites.

"I’m excited the changes announced today which mean we can continue to support the market from the front.”