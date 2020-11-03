FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hampshire Trust Bank launches 'Refurb In Term' product

Rozi Jones
|
3rd November 2020
Alex Upton Hampshire Trust Bank HTB
"With this solution, a borrower can wrap-up a light refurbishment into their normal term arrangement."

Hampshire Trust Bank Specialist Mortgages division has launched a new 'Refurb In Term' product, providing additional flexibility for brokers and their clients.

Alex Upton, commercial director, commented: “We’re always looking at how we can tune our offering to provide straightforward solutions that deliver added-value and greater flexibility.

"With this solution, a borrower can wrap-up a light refurbishment into their normal term arrangement. It’s a no-brainer really – we looked at what the market currently has to offer and decided we could reduce complexity and duplication.

"By enabling a ‘one stop’ solution, we can support our brokers with greater flexibility and help them save time in the process.”

