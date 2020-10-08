Hope Capital adopts ID verification and messaging technology

"This negates the need for face-to-face meetings for verification purposes, and also makes it Covid-secure."

Hope Capital has partnered with Nivo to introduce new ID verification and messaging technology.

By introducing Nivo’s secure messaging technology, face-to-face meetings for ID verification purposes will no longer be required. However, Hope Capital will retain video-calls with borrowers to ensure they are talked through the loan terms, conditions and the borrower’s exit route.

The app-based messaging allows a borrower to securely verify their identity with Onfido’s biometric identity verification AI. Additionally, it provides Hope Capital with necessary documentation pertinent to the loan by sharing photos from their smartphone.

Hope Capital uses automation in several initial information gathering and verification stages, meaning borrowers can be onboarded from wherever they are and can provide ID verification and documentation at any time.

Hope Capital CEO, Jonathan Sealey, said: “Nivo’s technology is proving to be a great addition to our customer service as it enables underwriting due diligence checks to be done by the borrower wherever they are, at a time that suits them. Customers in 2020 expect this type of instant decision and smooth, frictionless experience.

“Within Nivo’s secure messaging, we can automate certain journey flows, drop in timesaving fintech features like biometric ID&V AI or speak to customers directly. This flexibility makes the experience much quicker and more straight forward.

“By using one of the best facial recognition software on the market, it enables the borrower to provide proof of ID and address whenever they like, meaning there’s no unnecessary delays. This negates the need for face-to-face meetings for verification purposes, and also makes it Covid-secure.”

Polly Taylor-Pullen, business development at Nivo, added: “Lenders like Hope Capital need a quicker, more flexible way to serve customers, without compromising security, and we are pleased to be providing them with this solution.

“By using Nivo, Hope Capital are able to offer a much smoother experience for their brokers and customers, strengthening these relationships, while protecting themselves from unnecessary risk.”