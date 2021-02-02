FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hope Capital appoints new sales director

Rozi Jones
|
2nd February 2021
Sinead Moynihan Hope Capital
Hope Capital has appointed Sinead Moynihan as its new sales director.

Sinead has worked in the specialist finance industry for the last eight years.

At Hope Capital, Sinead will be responsible for the management and development of new product ranges, devising sales strategies and implementing them to meet the diverse needs of brokers and their clients. In addition, Sinead will be working closely with the other directors in the business to introduce and manage new key accounts.

Sinead Moynihan said: “The opportunity to join Hope Capital at this exciting time was an extremely easy decision to make. Through working in the specialist finance industry, I have managed to build an extensive range of broker contacts and have a full understanding of what brokers require, in terms of products, services and systems.

“It is very refreshing to be joining a business which has solid company values woven throughout. I am looking forward to playing a key part in ensuring we achieve the ambitious growth plans that have been put in place.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, added: “We are delighted to welcome Sinead to Hope Capital. Using her wealth of specialist finance knowledge and expertise, we look forward to seeing Sinead help grow the business and add value to our offering.

“We achieved a series of notable accomplishments in 2020 and are dedicated to keeping up the momentum by continuing to provide bespoke and fast solutions to support our brokers and existing and new clients. Sinead’s role requires determination, drive and talent to continue the excellent progress Hope Capital has made and I have no doubt Sinead will live up to these expectations and deliver results.

“Sinead’s appointment follows several new appointments in recent months which are all part of our ambitious expansion strategy. We have lots of exciting plans for the business in 2021 and look forward to continuing to invest in talent and grow the business to ensure we are best positioned to deliver an outstanding service and be recognised as a leader in the specialist finance industry.”

