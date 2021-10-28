Hope Capital appoints senior development underwriter

"This is a really exciting time for Hope Capital and by Jon joining us, we are better positioned to take on increased business volumes."

Hope Capital has bolstered its underwriting team with the appointment of Jon Reed as a senior development underwriter.

Jon joins Hope Capital after working in the finance industry for over 20 years, with a specific focus on bridging and development finance more recently.

In his new position, Jon will be responsible for underwriting and completing case volumes, as well as supporting the Hope Capital team as the business looks to enter a new lending space.

Jon Reed commented: “This is a brilliant opportunity for me to use my previous experience to help contribute to Hope Capital’s continued success. Speed and efficiency are key when it comes to bridging and I’m excited to be part of a company that recognises this, as well as one which places product innovation and service excellence at the forefront of everything they do.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “We are thrilled to have been able to appoint Jon as senior development underwriter and are looking forward to seeing his Hope Capital journey unfold. This is a really exciting time for Hope Capital and by Jon joining us, we are better positioned to take on increased business volumes.”