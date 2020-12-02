FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hope Capital extends Seventies Collection to 2021

Rozi Jones
|
2nd December 2020
Gary Bailey Hope
"We are delighted with the feedback and response we have received from the initial launch of the enhanced Hope 725 and Hope 75 bridging loan products."

Hope Capital is extending the availability of its Seventies Collection range until 2021.

The two bridging loan products, Hope 725 and Hope 75, were revised in October for a limited time only, but the lender has now extended the deals due to high demand.

Hope 725 offers the lender’s lowest non-discounted rate of 0.725% per month up to 72.5% LTV on non-regulated residential property with a loan up to £725,000.

Hope 75 has an LTV of 75% with a reduced rate of 0.74% per month for residential properties with a loan up to £575,000.

The two products will be available throughout England and Wales for a maximum loan period of up to 12 months to individuals and companies on a first charge basis.

Both products are aimed at those who are looking ahead at their investment plans and seeking supportive and unrivalled bridging finance solutions for 2021.

Borrowers can use the loans for property purchases in a range of situations from a straightforward purchase to buying at auction. Additionally, the loan can be used to refinance existing debt and give the borrower time to put in place a longer-term finance solution.

The Seventies Collection can be used alongside elements of Hope Capital's Custom Collection which comprises six different products, features and options.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “We are delighted with the feedback and response we have received from the initial launch of the enhanced Hope 725 and Hope 75 bridging loan products.

"Providing affordable and flexible solutions to meet the diverse needs of our clients is at the core of what we do. This is why we made the decision to continue these two fantastic products until the end of the year, so we can meet the market demand.”

